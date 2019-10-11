Wisdom is hidden throughout Papillion La Vista Community Schools this month in hopes of spreading the joy of reading and to promote self love.
In celebration of TeenTober, a month-long celebration of teen literacy and library services, the middle schools and high schools in the district launched the You Found a Book! program.
For the program, librarians in the middle and high schools hide copies of “For Every One” by Jason Reynolds throughout their schools.
The book is a continuous poem that hits on themes such as acceptance, tolerance, self-confidence, self-love and individuality.
Whether it’s in a display case, wedged between desks or sitting outside a classroom, librarians from across the district want students to not only find these books, but read them.
Liz von Nagy, Papillion-La Vista High School librarian, said the program was a collaborative effort among the schools.
“Our goal is to put these books into the hands of kids and hopefully never, ever see them again,” Nagy said. “We encourage them to read the book and pass it on to someone else.”
After reading the book, students are encouraged to write their name in the book and hide it or pass it onto another student, teacher, friend or an individual who may need it.
“This is how the book was intended to be consumed,” Nagy said. “I want them to take ownership of this program and do with it whatever works for them.”
Aside from the message of the book, Nagy said it is an easy read, which she hopes will entice students to read it.
“Hopefully, a larger portion of our students can relate to and read this book,” she said.
Though You Found a Book launched last week, Nagy said she wants the book passing to last even after the month ends.
“Hopefully the kids keep on rolling with it and making it move,” she said.
In addition to You Found a Book, Nagy will host a social media challenge where students can share their favorite part or resource in the school library using #teentober19. Random participants will be rewarded with a Starbucks gift card.
She will also handout candy to students she sees reading throughout the day and at the end of the month, there will be a book tasting where students can visit the library and “taste” books set up at different tables according to genre.
At Papillion-La Vista South High School, the library will have a crossword activity as well as stressbusters where students can get creative while relieving stress.
Later this month, they will have doughnuts and new books where students can enjoy a doughnuts while exploring new reads.
Though TeenTober and beyond, Nagy wants students to realize the importance of libraries.
“I hope they walk away with a better idea of the library services they have at their schools and in the district. Part of having a library and using a library is exercising your right to read, your right for information,” she said.