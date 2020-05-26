With strums of a guitar matched with heartfelt lyrics, a high school teacher imparted wisdom onto graduating seniors.
On April 23, James Hanmer, a Papillion-La Vista High School English teacher and music enthusiast, released an original song titled “Walk On Through,” on his YouTube channel, Hanmer Music.
The song, which was dedicated to seniors and their parents, was meant to provide comfort amid the pandemic that resulted in cancellation of a traditional graduation.
“My heart was breaking for them and I have a strong belief that high school graduation is a really powerful, important event,” Hanmer said.
“How many times in your life are there hundreds of people who are there to honor you? Once, maybe twice or maybe at a wedding, but it just doesn’t happen that often in a lifetime.”
At PLV, Hanmer primarily teaches seniors, which inspired him to write the song.
During the song-writing process, which took two hours, Hanmer said the song “flowed out of him.”
“I was really placing myself in the parents’ shoes and feeling very heartbroken for them, too,” he said.
Throughout life, Hanmer said he’s been a fairly private person, but after he wrote the song, he wanted others to listen.
Hanmer describes the song’s melody as melancholy while the lyrics project an uplifting message.
“It comforted me when I wrote it and sang it so I figured I’d put it out there on a public forum hoping it’d resonate with seniors and their parents,” he said.
In the song, Hanmer encourages seniors to throw their graduation caps in the air, as they have earned that special moment.
Even if it’s alone in a backyard or in front of family, Hanmer said seniors should experience the ceremonial toss.
“It’s a great ritual and we can’t lose sight of our rituals,” he said. “They are symbols and they make things important.”
While seniors won’t get to toss their caps alongside their peers or look out into a sea of people celebrating their success, Hanmer said he wants them to know they are still graduates nonetheless.
“One of the messages I wanted to come through was they are not getting public graduation, but they still get to ‘Walk On Through’ and be connected to this chain of high school graduates,” he said.
“I wanted them to know they are completely and utterly connected just like every previous class has been.”
To watch the video, visit bit.ly/3e0DRvQ.