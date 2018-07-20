The Taste of La Vista will again be offering food for thought for La Vista residents.
The fourth annual event takes place at the Central Park tennis court, 7702 Edgewood Blvd., from 5 to 8 p.m., July 28.
It’s a chance for residents to learn more about the various projects going on in their community, and taste some local fare in the process.
City staff members will be on hand to talk about the newest developments in the city, mostly focusing on the 84th Street re-development project.
“One of the priorities of the mayor and (city) council is to engage with the residents,” said Mitch Beaumont, community relations coordinator with La Vista. “They want to make sure residents know what’s going on and have those conversations and answer any questions they might have.”
There will be food and beverages from local establishments to sample free of charge. Upon arrival, adults can get their identification checked and receive a tasting glass with the event logo. There will be six different stations with staff members on hand to provide information about each project.
Attendees will be given a passport card and will receive a stamp for each station they visit. Cards stamped from all six stations can be turned in and those people will be eligible to win prizes.
Along with many of the 84th Street re-development projects, there will also be a booth featuring the Mayor’s Youth Council as well as one for community surveys to gauge interest in different programming.
There will also be an appearance from Dino the dinosaur and attendees will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with him.