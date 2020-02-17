Sump Memorial Library saw growth in several areas and continues to adapt to the digital age.
The library has 236,718 items in its circulation, up from last year’s 230,742.
Circulation is broken down into physical circulation such as print books, DVDs and into electronic circulation like eBooks, audio materials and streaming video.
Physical circulation included 194,211 items and electronic circulation included 42,507 items.
The library added 2,000 new cardholders for a total of 16,310 registered cardholders.
Library Director Matt Kovar said the library plans to add more technology offerings to the public.
One of the major steps into the digital world was the creation of a digital library and youth center at the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center.
Included in the digital Library and youth center space is equipment that is available for public use including 3D printers, iPads, laptops and STEAM kits, among other makerspace technologies.
The library’s digital collections will be available throughout the facility.
In the coming weeks the library will introduce its Glowforge laser cutter.
Kovar said the laser could be used several different ways for arts and crafts, including etching into metal and cutting wood.
The library will offer programs on how to use the laser for design.
Kovar said the physical book will remain a relevant feature of the library.
“People that work all day and stare at a computer screen want to unplug,” Kovar said.
He said the decline in print materials has slowed and expects the physical circulation to remain steady.
He said some of the bigger changes coming to the library in the upcoming year are the amount of technology-focused classes that will be offered to the public and an upcoming app for the library.
The library app will be a way for cardholders to access their library account and the library’s digital resources.
Kovar said the technology will allow the library to extend its impact.
“Being able to reach the public in a new way and to meet new people that wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to us is exciting,” Kovar said.