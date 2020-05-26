Thursday marked the end of the school year for Papillion La Vista Community Schools students, and despite school closures and social distancing, schools still found ways to celebrate another year of learning.
To commemorate the end of the year, Trumble Park Elementary held its annual talent show virtually.
Students were welcome to submit a video of a talent for the show, which was condensed into a video sent out to families and staff last week.
Ami Nichols, Trumble Park principal, said she was happy to be able to continue the tradition that has been in place for more than 25 years.
“We wanted to do it for our kids and community, especially in these challenging circumstances,” Nichols said.
“Anything we can do as staff members to bring our community together, even virtually, helps us feel a sense of unity. We are so excited to be able to bring our community together to celebrate all of the amazing, talented kids we have here at Trumble Park.”
Walnut Creek Elementary also gave students an opportunity to showcase their talents on a virtual platform.
Students were encouraged to submit a video of their talent, each of which was put in a video and sent out to families and staff.
Kaili McGuire, music teacher at Walnut Creek, said the talent show was meant to highlight students since they missed out on school activities this year.
“The talent show provides some sense of normalcy to our school year,” McGuire said. “It provides an opportunity to reach out and connect, especially the students who are moving on to other schools or graduating to middle school.”
While other schools held talent shows, Hickory Hill Elementary held a virtual field day May 20 to get students up and moving at home.
Students were sent a “choice board” which consisted of a list of activities, instructions and a list of equipment they would need if they chose to do the activities.
Though it is not a traditional field day, Matt Imig, physical education teacher at Hickory Hill, said it was still enjoyable.
“The beauty of this is that students can participate however they choose and do as many or as few activities as they want,” he said. “When you think about it, they actually get to create their own field day from the choice board which is pretty cool.”
Activities such as “sock-er,” “skee-ball,” “fan-O-war,” “wind bowling,” and “paper plane corn” were all designed for students to be completed in or around the house.
Though students couldn’t do activities together, Imig said it was a great way to finish the year.
“I think this is important for the simple fact that it gives students an opportunity to have fun, feel good about something and end the year on a positive note,” he said.
On Thursday, Hickory Hill also held a sixth grade graduation via Facebook Live.
The online celebration, which can be found on the school’s Facebook page, highlighted sixth graders’ success as they transition to middle school.
Monica Thompson, Hickory Hill principal, said she hopes the sixth graders feel special, and most importantly, that they feel loved.
“This is always a special time of celebrations and new beginnings,” she said. “Many of our sixth grade students have been at Hickory Hill for seven years.”
Thompson said though their time in elementary school has come to an end, sixth graders will always be a part of the Hickory Hill family.
“It is important to us to send them off with excitement, courage, love and pride,” she said. “We are so proud of all they have accomplished while at Hickory Hill.
“Once a Husky, always a Husky.”