Instead of counting down the days until Christmas vacation, sixth graders at Trumble Park Elementary School were counting their blessings and extending them to those in need.
Sixth grade classes worked to collect as many diapers as they could to help struggling families this holiday season.
After a month of collecting, students gathered 3,000 diapers to donate to families at the Lydia House in Omaha.
This is the second year for the drive and students beat last year’s record of 2,400 by 600 diapers.
Amy Vecchio, sixth grade teacher at Trumble Park, said she was pleasantly surprised they reached such as high number.
“What’s really cool is that none of the kids asked, ‘What do we get out of it?’” she said. “They just knew they were helping out someone in our community.”
To reward their selfless acts, Vecchio said she, along with other sixth grade teachers, will come up with something to reward the students anyway.
Vecchio said she hopes students will continue to help those in need.
“I hope they will see that there are people out there, especially in our neighborhoods and in our community who need our help,” she said. “Just doing a simple act can really spread our kindness.”
Sixth grader Ayanna Devers and Keegan Stickney were a couple of students who were eager to donate.
Stickney said he was excited about the donation because as a new big brother, he understands the need for diapers.
“It’s the holiday season, it’s time to give,” he said.
Devers, who encourages others to give back to the community, said it’s important to not always think of yourself.
“Don’t think about yourself all the time. Sometimes, think about others who need things more than you,” she said.
On Friday, students helped load the collection into their teacher’s car and watched their hard work pay off.
“It gives me a warm feeling inside; just to be nice is the best feeling in the world,” Devers said.