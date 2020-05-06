This year, Hickory Hill Elementary School students came together to read “Wishing Tree” by Kristina Applegate as part of One School, One Book, a program where students read the same book at the same time.
The story follows Red, an old oak tree that serves as the neighborhood’s ”wishing tree.” On May 1, the citizens celebrate Wishing Day, where people write their wishes on a piece of cloth and tie them to Red’s branches.
Though students are apart now, the book continues to unite them.
On Friday, Monica Thompson, Hickory Hill principal, encouraged students to take part in the book’s Wishing Day tradition.
“Our hope was that many students could write their wish on a ribbon, fabric or paper and hang their wish on a tree,” Thompson said.
Students were asked to send their wishing tree photos to Thompson.
“Seeing pictures from many wishing trees around Papillion can show students they are still connected to each other even though we can’t be together in person,” she said.
“We hope students have fun celebrating the completion of the book but also have fun connecting to the events of the book. The hope is they come up with wishes that are meaningful to them.”
Thompson said she hopes this activity brings the community together.
“Like the community in the book is very connected and supportive of one another, we want our wishes to be a sign of our community connections with one another,” she said.
“In this time of uncertainty, we are rooted in our hope and our relationship with one another. What a beautiful image of hope…wishes from young children throughout our wonderful community.”
In honor of Wishing Day, Thompson made her own a wish of her own.
“My wish is for all our students to know they are deeply loved and cared for by the educators at Hickory Hill,” she said.