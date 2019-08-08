When students walk through the door ready to learn, Cory Holl wants to ensure they have a safe and happy place to do so.
Holl is the new principal at La Vista West Elementary School and is excited to continue his career as an educator.
When he was in elementary school, Holl said he was inspired by previous teachers who helped pave his path to a career in education.
Jodi Blessing was a fifth grade teacher who also mentored Holl throughout high school and her husband, David, was his high school English and speech teacher as well as school counselor.
Holl’s high school history teacher Dennis Fornander also influenced him, Holl said.
“They all guided me in this direction and ever since, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Holl said. “All three individuals were true educators along with people of integrity.”
Holl previously taught at a parochial school in Omaha, was a fourth grade teacher in his hometown of Louisville, Neb., for seven years and spent 13 years as a principal in Louisville Public Schools.
With 20 years of experience in education, Holl said he is excited to start his new role in a larger school district where he has the opportunity to work with others.
“I love the collaboration with a lot of other elementary principals,” he said. “That’s what I love the most.”
So far, Holl said, the La Vista West staff has been nothing short of welcoming.
“The staff has been wonderful and everybody is so gracious and willing to help out. It’s amazing to me,” he said. “I feel very blessed to be a part of that.”
Holl is eager to work with children and families in the community, he said.
“That’s the most enjoyable, working with families,” he said.
His main goal, Holl said, is to make La Vista West Elementary a place where families feel welcome.
“I think that’s really important,” Holl said. “I want our families to know that this is a partnership between the school and them. I just want this to be a family atmosphere.”
By encouraging open communication and implementing a positive attitude, Holl said he hopes students, as well as their families, know he is there for them.
“Our focus is on our students. When our students walk in in the morning, it’s about them.” he said. “I want people to know that every decision we make here is going to be based on what’s best for students.”