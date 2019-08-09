From teaching in a classroom to helping children develop skills in technology across the district, John Strohm had his fair share of experience as an educator.
Now, he’s the new principal of Portal Elementary School.
Strohm previously taught fourth grade in Elkhorn Public Schools, worked as an instructional facilitator in The CADRE Project where he helped coach new teachers and more recently served as an instructional technology facilitator for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
With 10 years of being an educator under his belt, Strohm is confident his previous roles have prepared him for principal.
“Every step that I’ve been fortunate to take, whether it was as a classroom teacher or serving in other roles like I did, have all formed how I will work in this position,” Strohm said. “You certainly couldn’t serve in this role without having a decent experience in the classroom.”
As an instructional technology facilitator in the district, Strohm said he had the pleasure of working with Portal staff before.
“When I saw the position open up last year, it was one that I felt was really a great fit,” he said. “The staff here is incredible, committed and just awesome people to work with.”
Strohm said he’s always enjoyed working with children, which ultimately led him to a career in education.
“I love teaching, it’s truly a passion,” he said.
But with a leadership role, Strohm said he hopes to reach even more children.
“I would always ask myself, ‘How can I make the biggest impact in kids’ lives?’” he said. “If I could serve in this capacity, I can impact even more kids and families.”
As principal, Strohm said he is committed to allowing students and staff to communicate openly with him.
“I want to be seen as a relational leader. They can come and have really open and honest, trusting conversations,” he said.
“I want to make sure I’m communicating in a way that people feel like they are in the know and appreciated.”
Through communication, Strohm said he is eager to start building relationships with everyone at Portal.
“I’m excited to walk in every morning and spend time with our kids and our teachers,” he said.