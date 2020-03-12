The Omaha Storm Chasers indefinitely suspended all activities effective immediately because of the spread of COVID-19, according to a Thursday press release.
"The health and safety of our partners, guests and fans is the highest priority of the Omaha Storm Chasers," the release said. "We will continue to monitor developments and challenges in our region related to COVID-19 through constant communication with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department as well as Minor League Baseball and additional health officials."
The upcoming Storm Chasers season was scheduled to begin May 9, and the team will provide updates on the upcoming season as they become available, according to the release. Season ticket pickup has also been suspended.
The team's offices at Werner Park will remain open.