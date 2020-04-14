The pandemic struck during a period when baseball teams spend a lot of money to prepare for the season ahead — expenses typically increase in February and taper off in October. Purchases like items for promotional giveaways, staff T-shirts and gifts for clients are usually bought in February and March, Cordaro said. The team begins ramping up its seasonal staffing in mid-January.
Cordaro said the pandemic has affected every Storm Chasers staff member as well as every employee of Union Omaha, the USL League One soccer team that was slated to play its inaugural season this spring.
Of the roughly 30 Storm Chasers staff members, six were laid off, as well six of 15 Union Omaha employees, said Cordaro, who is also president of the soccer team. All remaining staff members have had their salaries or hours reduced. The team intends to bring back its staffing in full once it knows when play can resume.
All minor league baseball teams have been affected by the coronavirus. The Memphis Redbirds and their sister USL Championship League team announced layoffs and furloughs last month, according to Ballpark Digest. The Storm Chasers would have started their season on the road against Memphis last Thursday.
It isn’t clear when professional sports will return. That timeline will depend in part on how well people follow social distancing guidelines. Cordaro said he’s hopeful that it’s soon.
“We don’t have a specific target as to when that may or may not be,” he said. “We’re in a waiting period, just like everyone else in the country is right now.”
In the meantime, the Storm Chasers have been planning fun, safe events. To commemorate Opening Night, fans were able to preorder a box of ballpark food to be picked up Tuesday. On Saturday, people can park their vehicles at Werner Park to catch a free 8:30 p.m. fireworks show.
Hoins said the Storm Chasers have been a good partner to the county over the last decade. “They’ve invested in us, and we’ve invested in them.”