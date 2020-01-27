St. Columbkille Catholic School has a number of events planned in honor of Catholic Schools Week, which runs Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Here is a list of events going on at the school:
Celebrating Our Community: Today, Monday. Wear a hard hat, provided by the school, to support the construction crew.
Families are welcome to join their children in grades third, fourth and fifth for 8:15 a.m. Mass followed by a doughnut social. There will also be blessings of construction workers by students and staff.
Pizza in the social level from 5 to 7 p.m.
Celebrating Our Students: Tuesday. Students should wear class colors to school. Class colors are: kindergarten, blue; first grade, red; second grade, green; third grade, pink; fourth grade, gray; fifth grade, white; sixth grade, black; seventh grade, orange; eighth grade, purple.
Families are welcome to join their children in grades sixth, seventh and eighth for 8:15 a.m. Mass followed by a doughnut social.
Celebrating Our Nation: Jan. 29. Wear red, white and blue with school uniform.
Families are welcome to join their children in grades kindergarten, first and second for 8:15 a.m. Mass followed by a doughnut social.
There will be a spelling bee in the gym at 9:30 a.m. Parents of participating children are welcome to attend.
Celebrating Vocations: Jan. 30. Wear comfy clothes day.
There will also be an eighth grade Mass at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral at 10 a.m.
A breakfast will be served to students, faculty and staff in the social level after Mass.
A talent show will take place at 12:45 p.m. in the social level. Parents of participating children are welcome to join.
Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteer: Jan. 31. Wear a St. Columbkille shirt with jeans or athletic pants.
There will be a volleyball game between staff and eighth graders in the gym.
Students are also encouraged to bring a can of soup and/or crackers to donate to a local food pantry.
Movies and munchies will be from 1 to 2 p.m. for fourth-seventh graders and from 2 to 3 p.m. for kindergarten-third graders.