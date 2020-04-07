Springfield Platteview Community Schools shut down in-person classes March 23 and will be closed for the rest of the year.
The entire district has since gone digital with its learning.
District teachers who used to have hands-on lessons with their classes now have to find creative ways to continue teaching their subject matter to students.
Shannon Clayton teaches seventh-grade science at Platteview Central Jr. High and points to a sign in her classroom to explain the challenges of teaching science online.
“I have a sign in my classroom and it’s a kind of a joke between the kids and I that science is a verb, because you have to do science in order to understand it,” Clayton said.
“It is vital for them to be able to experience the skills that scientists and engineers use to understand concepts as opposed to just memorizing facts.”
Clayton said online learning is not as easy as it seems.
“If I just send out things for the kids to read, they read it, answer questions, move on, that is not at all research based and that is not the way we’re supposed to teach science,” Clayton said.
Another challenge Clayton faces when planning her lessons is students might not have the same materials she does.
Before SPCS’s spring break, her class was focusing on how rust got in the pipes of a fictitious neighborhood.
“We were looking at chemical reactions and I don’t have that stuff, I don’t have those chemicals at home and the kids don’t either,” Clayton said.
She has had to go online to see what labs students could do with the supplies they might have at home.
“I learned how to take a tin can and use vinegar, salt and hydrogen peroxide to create a chemical reaction,” Clayton said.
Clayton records her labs and asks students if they are able to perform the assignment at home.
Hannon Hisek teaches physical education at Westmont Elementary School and has also been uploading videos of warm-ups and other activities kids can do at home.
“We have them send us pictures or videos of them doing these activities and that’s kind of our way of checking in with them,” Hisek said.
He said it’s important for kids to stay active and healthy to help fight off any sickness.
“It’s like music, just like art and in media and all those other specials, it’s important for us to keep in contact with these kids and try to keep them as close to a normal schedule as possible with the situation we’re in,” Hisek said.
JoAnna Johnson teaches art at Westmont Elementary and said she is comfortable with online learning, as she completed her master’s degree online.
Her students use the online platform Artsonia to upload their work.
“I tape myself doing the project, a regular video, and then I’ll do a time lapse and then I drop it into iMovie and then do a voice-over over the whole thing and do my explanation there,” Johnson said.
Johnson can see student work in the classroom gallery and make comments directly to them online.
All three teachers agreed the hardest part about transitioning to online learning has been the fact they will not see their students the rest of the year.
“I miss the face to face with the kids, I miss them so much,” Clayton said. “I miss joking around with them in the hallway, I miss seeing their faces. I miss that interaction with them.”