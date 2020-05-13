Springfield residents voted to approve the Springfield Platteview Community Schools’ bond of $28.5 million in yesterday's primary elections.
Of 2,545 votes cast, 1,760 - a convincing 69% - voted in favor of the bond.
District Superintendent Brett Richards said he was humbled by the large voter turnout and support.
He said mail-in ballots helped with voter turnout and helped have greater representation of the Springfield community considering the circumstances revolving around coronavirus.
The bond will be used to construct a new building for Springfield Elementary School and complete improvements to the Westmont Elementary School.
Richards said construction of the new school will hopefully begin in early October and is expected to open in 2022.
An estimated $21.6 million will go toward constructing the new school, while the rest of the bond will be used for renovations at Westmont.
There will be no increase to the overall district levy of $1.015, although property owners may end up paying more due to increases in property values.
Springfield Elementary’s current building has no fire sprinklers or storm shelters, a lack of small group space for learning interventions and a lack of safety entrance features.
The new building will be in the area across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Main Street.
According to a document outlining the bond, space will be added at both elementary schools for special education, Title I services, counseling services, intervention spaces and classrooms for art and instrumental music.
The current Springfield Elementary building will be used for SPCS administration offices. Additional plans are being made to use the building for City of Springfield administration offices, a community center, adult learning and educational programming.
A schedule for renovations at Westmont Elementary School will be determined in order to have the least impact on the school environment for teachers and students.