Platteview High School will be hosting its annual homecoming parade on Sept. 9.
The parade will take place along Main Street at 7 p.m. starting at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and ending at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds.
PHS Principal Ron Alexander said he has never seen anything like the homecoming parade since arriving as principal four years ago.
“It’s community spirit at its finest,” Alexander said. “There’s more people on that parade route than the county fair parade.”
He said this year’s parade is on pace to exceed last year’s total of 33 floats.
This year, Alexander said local businesses are getting involved with the parade by holding window decorating contests for their windows all along the downtown area.
There will be a fireworks show from Wild Willy’s Fireworks across from the fairgrounds after the bonfire. There will also be an assortment of food trucks from 5:30 to 8 p.m. along Second and Main streets.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three best parade floats at the event.