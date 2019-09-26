Two Platteview High School seniors were recently named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Sylvia Dierking and Kiyara Grosz are among 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship program.
Dierking and Grosz will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
Both students scored a 34 on the ACT test.
Dierking said she started her application to the University of Nebraska system and has also looked at Creighton University and Benedictine College in Kansas. She said she is not sure what she wants to study in college.
“I am definitely going in undecided,” Dierking said.
Dierking is involved in the Spanish Club, is secretary for the National Honor Society and is the editor of the school newspaper.
Grosz does not have any specific plans on where she wants to continue her education but does know she wants to stay close to home in the Midwest.
“I don’t want to go to an Ivy League school,” Grosz said.
In the future Grosz said she narrowed what she wants to study down to science.
“I’m really interested in the biological sciences,”Grosz said.
Grosz is involved with the Spanish Club and marching band.
More than 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a national merit scholarship.