Springfield Platteview Community Schools shut down in-person classes March 23 and will be closed at least until April 30.
Fortunately, SPCS is poised to take a seamless transition to e-learning due to its involvement with its 1:1 technology program.
The program equips all SPCS students with their own iPad.
SPCS Superintendent Brett Richards said fewer than 10 families noted they would need help with internet connection.
He said the district has purchased Wi-Fi hotspots and is working with cable companies to provide internet to those families that need it.
“It’s tough because you are trying to make decisions in something that’s never happened before,” Richards said. “I feel really good about our support group. All the learning community superintendents work together quite a bit.”
Richards has been with SPCS for 11 years and said he has grown to love the district and the people that are a part of it.
“You know how hard this is for the students and families to adjust to, especially our seniors,” Richards said. “They look forward to these things in the spring like prom, possibly graduation.”
“You’re just trying to do the right things and make the right decisions for everybody involved.”
He said he is comfortable with staff moving to online learning.
“A lot of our teachers at the secondary level have been doing some blended learning, which means pushing out content and informational videos to kids prior to this,” Richards said.
SPCS has used the learning management system Schoology for several years in grades 3-12.
Teachers use the platform to communicate to students and parents about coursework, grades, can distribute lessons and homework from the platform. Students are able to turn work in as well.
“It will be more difficult at the elementary level just because you need that human interaction,” Richards said.
SPCS will be using the video conference application Zoom for interactions between students and staff during digital learning.
“The most important thing over the next few months is to support students and families through this and the education piece is just a part of that,” Richards said.
SPCS families can stay up to date with information through the district website at springfieldplatteview.org/coronavirus-updates.
The district will be providing free drive-through grab-and-go meals to anyone under 18 Mondays and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sign-up is required to get a meal and families can sign up at springfieldplatteview.org/Grab-and-Go-Meals.
New sign-up surveys are not required each week. If a child needs special accommodations families can contact Robin Hill at rhill@opaafood.com
Meals can be picked up at the following locations:
Springfield Elementary School: 765 Main St. — Pick up at the main front doors of the school.
Westmont Elementary School: 13210 Glenn St. — Pick up at the gym door, west parking lot.
Platteview High School: 14801 S. 108th St. — Pick up at the main front doors of the school.