The small town of Springfield saw big-time improvement to its parks, schools and accessibility to the community in 2019, and a city official looks to continue to work on these areas in 2020.
Some of the park improvements included lights installed at the Buffalo Park baseball field and shade structures over the bleachers at the City Park ball field.
“We wanted to update the amenities that we have in the park and add to them,” City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch said.
“We know residents want to see park improvements and people are very active and want to go out and be able to enjoy those things.”
She said one of the more popular attractions for visitors has been the disc golf course at Buffalo Park, which had concrete tee boxes installed replacing the previous mulch surface.
The park improvement projects were funded by the keno community betterment fund and city sales tax dollars. The city collaborated with Springfield Platteview Community Schools on the Buffalo Park lighting project, with each paying half the cost.
Looking toward 2020, the city has several projects lined up to continue to improve parks.
Buffalo Park will receive new signage and there will be repairs done to the basketball court at City Park.
The city will develop its nature areas and kicked off this effort with a grant from Greener Towns Nebraska to build a pollinator garden in the Springfield Creek Trails and Recreation Area.
“People want to make sure there is a nice place for their children or grandchildren to play at,” Gottsch said.
Springfield is modernizing their website and for the first time will allow residents to pay for water and sewer bills online.
Gottsch said as of now residents have to pay all city bills in person.
The improved website will debut this spring or summer and the ability to pay for water and sewer bills will start around the same time period.
Springfield is expected to grow its population because of the approval of a wastewater treatment plant south of the city.
No exact location has been determined for the plant and there is no timetable on when construction would begin.
Due to the expected growth from the wastewater treatment plant there is also going to be an expected increase in the number of students in the school district.
An upcoming bond vote for a new elementary school will be on the May ballot.
Springfield Elementary is expected to grow from 278 students this year to 370 students in four to seven years, and the current building lacks classrooms for art, instrumental music, special education, title one reading and math, gifted education and preschool.
Gottsch said Springfield will try its best to maintain the small-town feel as the city continues to develop.