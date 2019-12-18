Springfield Platteview Community Schools is in a position to make renovations to Westmont Elementary and construct a new elementary school.
This is in stark contrast to when funds were allocated to the 11 school districts that comprise the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
From 2010 to 2017, property taxes from those school districts were collected into the Learning Community funding pool and redistributed to districts based on enrollment.
SPCS Superintendent Brett Richards said at a community meeting on Dec. 11 that Springfield city taxpayers were putting in $1.05 per $100 valuation into the LC and the district was getting back around 80 cents.
Richards said the common levy basically froze revenue for the district during those seven years and SPCS could not put more money into its building fund.
The district will be asking voters in May to approve a bond estimated between $20 and $22 million.
Because of valuation increases, old bond payments dropping off and the district’s cash reserves at acceptable levels, Richards said the overall school tax rate of $1.015 per $100 of valuation will not increase with the new bond amount, although property owners may end up paying more due to increases in property values.
The new building will be in the area across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Main Street.
Richards said the current school on Main Street will be re-purposed, although exactly how is still up in the air.
In his presentation on Dec. 11, Richards outlined several reasons for a new elementary school, including a need for three sections of each grade level because of projected growth in Springfield.
Growth is expected to occur as a sewer system is installed south of Springfield between 60th and 84th streets.
Additionally, a 400-acre development is being planned between 60th and 72nd streets south of Capehart Road.
Springfield Elementary is expected to grow from 278 students this year to 370 students in four to seven years, and the current building lacks classrooms for art, instrumental music, special education, title one reading and math, gifted education and preschool.
Richards said the infrastructure of Springfield Elementary is outdated as there are no fire sprinklers or storm shelters, a lack of small group space for interventions and a lack of safety entrance features.
Further improvements are needed at Westmont Elementary for many of the same reasons as Springfield Elementary, including no storm shelter, limited multipurpose space, a lack of safety entrance features and a lack of counselor meeting space, Richards said.
Architects from Alley Poyner Macchietto were on hand at several different stations during the community meeting to answer questions from the community and receive input on potential floor plans.
Richards said the public will be invited to future informational sessions to discuss both projects.