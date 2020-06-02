Springfield Memorial Library started its annual summer reading program Monday and it will run until July 31.
Those interested can register at any point during the summer online at the Library’s Facebook page.
This year’s theme is “Imagine your story,” and focuses on fairy tales, fantasy and mythology.
Kellie Seiber, assistant library director, said this year’s program will be mostly online.
Every week the library will put out activity packets for participants to pick up at the library.
Seiber said the packets will contain several activities geared toward grade school students, teens or adults.
Activities can include a list of books participants can read, craft projects and recipes for snacks that can be made at home.
The library will set up a table outside the front door where participants can pick up their packets starting Monday of each week. The library will utilize the online platform Readerzone for participants to log their reading hours.
This year participants have the goal of reading 12 hours.
Participants can read material that is outside the theme of the program.
Any form of reading material can be used to count towards reading hours.
Seiber said the readers can earn library dollars and can spend the dollars at several local businesses in Springfield.
Readers earn one library dollar after every three reading hours.
This year the library has partnered with Springfield Drug, Runza, Wicked Hens Farm House and The Pit Stop gas station.
Particular items from the stores will be valued at one or two library dollars. Participants can pick up their library dollars the next time they check out books through the library’s curbside service.
Seiber said the library usually gets around 150 registered readers each year but she is not sure how many participants it will get this year due to the coronavirus.
She said it is important for everyone to continue to read throughout the year, but especially for kids going into summer break.
“Just to keep that knowledge going through the summer so they don’t hit the summer slide,” Seiber said.
“They need to just always be reading anything, whether it be a magazine, a novel, anything they need to keep going, so they just have that knowledge continually swelling.”