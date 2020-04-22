Though Springfield Memorial Library is closed, its staff is making sure children and their families still have access to storytimes.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Library Director Connie Manzer and other staff are holding virtual storytimes to help families during this unprecedented time.
Manzer said the library had storytimes throughout the year on Mondays and would take breaks between winter, spring, summer and fall.
“We want to connect with our youngest library patrons, this would be our usual Monday storytime,” Manzer said.
“Right now all of our schedules have been disrupted by COVID-19 and so it’s for the little ones, that just helps them to be connected with us.”
She said it is easier to read to kids in person than online.
“You have their direct attention, so it’s much easier to get that feedback from them,” Manzer said. “It’s not our favorite thing to do, to videotape, it feels awkward, but we enjoy doing it.”
Manzer said the library has gotten feedback from adults that the virtual storytimes have helped brighten their day.
She attributes this to seniors that have been isolated more than the younger generation of the community, and thinks the storytime videos can be something that’s uplifting.
Manzer said it is important for kids to continue to develop their reading and vocabulary skills when away from school and the library.
Books also allow for kids to use their imagination to go on adventures to far off places during a time where travel is limited, Manzer said.
While the library is closed to the public, Manzer and the rest of the staff has been busy organizing and cleaning the facility.
“When we’re able to open up we’re going to be all nice and spiffy,” Manzer said.
Manzer said when the library and other areas of life are able to return to normal, the library might continue to do online storytimes.
The storytimes will be posted every Monday on the library’s Facebook page.