With a new school year approaching, the City of Springfield wants summer to go out with a bang — well, splash.
On Aug. 10, Springfield will host its annual Splash Pad Party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Buffalo Park located at 6th and Vine streets.
The free event will offer a chance for attendees to enjoy the splash pad, which will be full of beach balls, eat food and participate in games and activities.
“It’s an event for families and kids of all ages. It’s just really fun,” said Andie Ledenbach, assistant city clerk. “It’s kind of a fun final thing for summer before back to school.”
This is the fourth year for the party and each year, it gets a little bigger, Ledenbach said.
This year, she said, there will be new games introduced including a relay race where children will need to carry a cup full of water and pour the water into the bucket behind their backs.
Also at the event, the Springfield Youth Athletic Association will sell food. For $5, attendees can have a grilled hot dog, chips, a drink and a freeze pop.
Proceeds from the food will go to serve the athletic association.
While the Splash Pad Party celebrates the spirit of summer, it also serves as a way to bring the community together.
“It supports our small community,” Ledenbach said. “We really try to do activities geared toward families.”