Nebraska is home to one of the most unique food combinations around — chili and cinnamon rolls.
Springfield Memorial Library will honor this food combination with its second chili and cinnamon roll cookoff Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Community Center, 104 Main Street.
Library Director Connie Manzer said she is excited to see the event grow enough to the point where the library needed to move the event to a larger venue.
“It brings new faces to our library when we do programs like these,” Manzer said.
“It’s just a fun event and fun day and is a good opportunity for people to make new friends or visit with old ones.”
Last year there were six participants in both competitions, and so far 10 people have expressed interest in participating in this year’s cookoff.
Manzer said participants can enter into both the chili and cinnamon roll competitions.
The event is free and open to the public and winners are determined by popular vote.
After eating their way through the selections of chili and cinnamon rolls, attendees will be able to cast their vote for their favorite dishes.
Cooks and bakers are encouraged to register before the event by calling the library, but day of submissions will be accepted. There is no age requirement for cooks to enter into the contest.
Space is limited to 12 cooks and 12 bakers.
Chili must be labeled as mild, medium, spicy and “fire department on standby.”
Cooks are encouraged not to reveal their identity until after the voting is completed.
“Anyone can cook chili and bake cinnamon rolls,” Manzer said.
The baker and cook with the most votes will be awarded a cutting board plaque that reads “Ultimate-Chili Cook-Off Champion 2020” or “Cinnamon Roll Bake-Off Champion 2020.”
To enter the competition, call the library at 402-253-2797.