While Springfield Memorial Library still remains closed until at least Saturday, that hasn’t stopped it from encouraging the public from finding good books to read.
The library is offering a free 90-day library card to people inside and out of the Springfield community through an e-book app called Overdrive.
“Since we’re still closed and don’t do curbside checkouts we’ve just been encouraging people to go on to the app Overdrive using their library card with us to keep reading,” said Kellie Seiber, the library’s associate director.
“As long as you have a library card to your library, it can be with us or in Bellevue, Papillion or wherever. This app will help you get free audio books and e-books and there are thousands and thousands of books there online.”
One of Springfield’s traditions is an “eat a book” show. While this event typically takes place at the library, Seiber said they are considering holding the event virtually.
“We were supposed to have an edible book contest,” Seiber said. “Basically it is where people take a book and portray that book with food. Recently, some did a ‘Hop on Pop,’ the Dr. Seuss book, and put Peeps on top of popcorn.
“We’re thinking people make the edible books and then post all the pictures that we get sent for this and then we all vote on them. It’s still early in the thought processes, yet. We’re thinking we might try to do this in May sometime.”
To get a library card with the Springfield Memorial Library, make a personal account and visit their website at libraries.ne.gov/springfield/ and go to the catalog tab to see people’s hottest pick and what’s new on the app.