Springfield Memorial Library saw growth in circulation, library cards issued and electronic circulation during the most recent fiscal year.
In fiscal year 2018—19, the library had 27,880 library visits, 1,093 card holders and issued 50 new cards.
Each of these figures showed increases from the previous fiscal year— visits by 120, total card by 20 and 19 more cards issued.
The circulation figure represents materials of any type, including adult, children and teen print materials, e-books and computer lab materials.
Library director Connie Manzer said she anticipates the electronic circulation to continue to increase.
“It’s starting to grow and it’s starting to become more popular and I think people are listening to books more,” Manzer said.
Manzer said the library’s growth can also be attributed to the programs offered to the community.
The library had 303 programs in fiscal year 2018-2019.
A majority of the programs were geared toward youth with 213 youth programs, 13 young adult programs and 77 adults programs.
“We were finding it challenging to figure out what adults wanted as far as programming because they are so busy and seniors don’t want to come out in the evening,” Manzer said.
To increase community engagement the library decided to plan more events that involved the whole community as opposed to a specific age group.
Examples of these community-focused events include the pumpkin walk and the upcoming chili and cinnamon roll cook off.
Moving forward, Manzer said the library is focusing on local history, as that particular section in the library has become popular.
Also during the summer the library is looking to hold an ethnic potluck to coincide with the summer Olympics.