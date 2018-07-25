Giving back to the community, that’s what the Milks family does each year in Springfield.
Three years ago, they started the Milks Family Memorial Scholarship in the memory of John Milks. Every year, the family sells sweet corn to the community and all of the proceeds go to the scholarship.
“It was something John enjoyed doing,” John’s wife, Marilyn Milks, said. “Springfield used to be a small town. We knew everybody in town so he would just go to town and give them sweet corn.”
The scholarship is funded through Springfield First United Methodist Church and there have been nine scholarship recipients over the last four years. The 2018 winners were Rachel Rockwell and Leo Kallhoff and each received $500 scholarships. Each applicant must be a member of SFUMC and have at least a 2.5 GPA. Other stipulations are community service, involvement in church activities and good citizenship.
“Grades aren’t really the biggest stipulation,” said Lori Smith, one of John and Marilyn’s daughters. “What have they done in the church? What have they done in the school? Dad was very much a community man and school supporter.”
The idea came about when the family brainstormed ideas to keep John’s memory alive after he died in March of 2015. They decided selling sweet corn for scholarships would be the perfect way. Three years later, it is still a big success.
“Anytime you see somebody who has had the corn, they always ask us when is it going to be ready?” Marilyn said.
It has grown over the years through Facebook and word-of-mouth in town. The family also delivers the corn for orders over 10 dozen within 25 miles outside of town.
“It reaches a lot of people through Facebook,” said Diane Warnke, another daughter. “People I work with at the Douglas County Courthouse have been very supportive and some of our best customers,” she said.
The goal for the family is to give back to the community and the church.
“We all love to give back in some way. We feel like this is a fun way to do it and it’s a great way for our family to work together,” Warnke said.
“It helps invest in our youth,” Smith said. “We want kids to recognize that it’s the contributions they make to the world and it’s important to invest back into your community.”
The sweet corn stands are located at Dollar General, 700 Park Drive and B & D Pit Stop, 14111 Platteview Road. For times, visit the Facebook Page at Milks Family Memorial. Corn will remain on sale until Aug. 5.