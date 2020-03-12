Springfield Elementary third grade teacher Laura Corbett is a walking encyclopedia of Springfield history.
But though she has been teaching Springfield history to all third graders the past seven years, she still does not consider herself an expert.
Corbett said she collaborated with members of the Springfield history Facebook group, “Our Town’s Story: Springfield,” to get more information and historic photos.
“I learned a lot from them and I am still in contact with some of those people and I’ll ask questions to learn more about the town every year,” Corbett said.
Corbett also gathered information and photographs from a Springfield history book published for the town’s centennial.
The Springfield history unit ties into the state’s social studies community education standard and takes three to four weeks to complete.
“We start with more vocabulary, then we talk about inventions that changed history, and the train is one of them, and that leads them into Springfield history,” Corbett said.
She said after students have gone through the 70 slides of information, they are tasked with creating a timeline with at least three to four events of Springfield history.
Corbett sad one interesting fact about Springfield is the town was originally called Sarpy Center by James D. Spearman and would have been located at about 114th and 120th Streets and Fairview Road.
Spearman decided to move his town and every building in it other than the school house to a new location.
Corbett said a train was supposed to go through the center of Sarpy County, hence the original name of the town, but the train tracks ended up moving.
“My favorite part is how much the kids love it,” Corbett said.
“Kids would come in and say this is their favorite part of the day because they can actually relate to it all.”
Corbett said the homes of all of Springfield’s original founders are still standing and students can visit around town to see them.
Westmont Elementary, located just off Highway 370 at 132nd Street, also conducts lessons on Omaha and Papillion history.