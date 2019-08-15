Visitors to Springfield Drug take a step back in time with phosphate drinks, root beer floats and a vintage soda fountain in the store.
This year, Springfield Drug is one of 70 featured stops on the Nebraska Passport program. Keith Hentzen, owner of Springfield Drug, said the store was on the Nebraska Passport several years ago.
Hentzen said the program helped out his business. The Nebraska Passport rotates through new stops each year and once a location has been part of the circuit, it can’t join again for three years
“They asked me to be in on it again and I said of course,” Hentzen said. “It really changes my business because of the amount of people that come in.”
He said on average the store gets 15 to 30 groups that come in each day for the passport. These groups have come from across Nebraska and as far away as London.
The main draw for passport visitors to Springfield Drug is the vintage soda fountain serving several different flavors of soda and phosphates.
“Everyone loves the soda fountain,“ he said. “For older people it reminds them of something they knew growing up.”
Hentzen said he likes talking to people and hearing their stories of soda fountains and other antiques they remember from their childhood.
He said he loves the positive reactions he gets from Passport visitors and takes it as a compliment when someone shares the same enthusiasm for the soda fountain he does.
In its 10th year, the Nebraska Passport, sponsored by the Nebraska Tourism Commission, guides visitors to destinations large and small across the state. State parks, recreation areas, restaurants and small businesses are among the places visitors can spend a few minutes, or a few hours, on their stop.
“I think that people feel that Nebraska is under appreciated,” Hentzen said.
He said the passport satisfies the need for both locals and visitors to think well of Nebraska and makes people realize there is more to Nebraska than Cornhusker football.
Visitors have until Sept. 30 to stop at any of the locations on the map. They will receive a stamp verifying they have made a visit and at the end of the tour, their passports can be turned in for a chance to win prizes.
The only other Sarpy County location included in this year’s list of 70 attractions is Schramm Education Center in Gretna.
For more information, visit nebraskapassport.com.