Springfield is in the process of preparing itself for future COVID-19 concerns.
Springfield City Hall and Springfield Memorial Library were closed to the public effective March 16 and 17.
There is no set reopening date for either.
Springfield residents have four options to pay their water and sewer bills while City Hall is closed.
They can visit springfieldne.org/departments/water and follow the directions on that page to pay their bills online, residents can use the drop off box on the front entrance of City Hall, 170 N. 3rd St., and residents can set up automatic payments through Springfield State Bank or mail their checks to City Hall, PO Box 189, Springfield, NE 68059.
City staff will be on site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
If residents need to visit with a member of staff, they need to call ahead at 402-253-2204.
The Springfield Community Center will be closed to residents that use the gym for walking.
City staff will consider any additional building closures in the coming days.
The book drop box at the library will remain open.
If you want to extend your book due date call the library at 402-253-2797 or email them at smlibrary665@gmail.com.
City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch said the City Council will consider conducting their meetings via teleconference for their next meeting in April and future meetings.
She said Springfield has been watching for recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and looking at what other cities are doing in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.
The City is requesting to only use toilet paper in the toilet in order to avoid issues with a property’s sewer line and the City sewer system.
Gottsch said putting improper items into the toilet is a concern that many cities are facing after toilet paper has been bought in bulk and left in short supply in stores.
City employees can be also be contacted through email: Andie Ledenbach, Assistant City Clerk/Utility Billing Clerk at andie@springfieldne.org, Barb Henninger, administrative assistant and building Permit at barb@springfieldne.org and Gottsch at kathleen@springfieldne.org.