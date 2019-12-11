The Springfield City Council made appointments to several of its committees and adopted the One and Six road plan at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The plan will mainly focus on Main Street for year one projects, which is the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The city is looking to replace existing roads on Main Street from Highway 50 to east of Railroad Street, Main Street from La Bates Street to 9th Street and 2nd Street from Main Street to Platteview Road.
Platteview Road from 2nd Street to the east corporate limit line east of Fifth Avenue will be overlayed with asphalt.
The total cost of year one projects is $1.9 million.
The council made the following appointments to its committees:
Springfield Planning Commission— David Kulm, Jerry Webster.
Springfield Library Board—Joan Schram.
Springfield Board of Adjustment— Jason Lutz, Jerry Webster.
City Council President—Roy Swenson.
Springfield Board of Health— Mayor Bob Roseland, Mike Erhart, Jeff Kreifels.
— Austin Plourde