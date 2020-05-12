Springfield City Council conducted three public hearings regarding land development at its May 5 meeting.
The three public hearings were associated with applications from DAMMM Land, LLC and RTR Development to change land designation use on all property described as the North half of the Northeast quarter of Section 23 , Township 13 North, Range 11 East of the prime meridian. Sarpy County, Nebraska and generally located on the Southwest Corner of Highway 50 and Platteview Road.
The land use would be changed from Highway Commercial and Business Park to Highway Commercial and Industrial. The land would also have a zone change from Agricultural Residential to Business Highway and Light Industrial.
According to the city’s comprehensive plan, the best use of the land long term would be to serve as a employment center of Business Park uses with Highway Commercial fronting.
City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch said the applicants needed to amend the zoning districts in order to be able to place the types of businesses they want to have on this property.
She said zoning districts need to align with the city’s comprehensive plan and was why a comprehensive plan amendment was required in order to change the future land use designation from Highway Commercial and Business Park to Highway Commercial and Industrial.
The Council approved all land use and zoning changes.