Churches in Springfield are adapting the way they conduct their services to the public amid growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.
First United Methodist Pastor Galen Wray said he has been surprised by how fast things have escalated in response to the virus.
“I was taking the position two week ago to keep things as is and encourage people to take caution,” Wray said.
That mindset quickly changed. Wray said he told people last week that if they were not feeling well they should stay home. The church had two different services of about 20 people each.
Wray said this week the church will conduct services through live streaming on its Facebook page.
“We won’t only be streaming to our people but to anyone on Facebook to see,” Wray said.
He said the elderly members of the church have been advised to stay home and that the church’s Wednesday youth program will likely be canceled for the rest of the school year.
Preaching to a church filled with people and preaching to a camera on live video has felt different for Wray.
“I just focus on the fact that it is still my congregation and now I just have to reach them in a different way,” Wray said.
Other than the method of spreading his religion’s message, Wray said he won’t change much else.
“I’ll still do the same style,” Wray said. “I can’t talk without moving my hands around.”
There are several ways the community can still support the church without being there in person.
Members of the church can donate online at the church’s website, download the free GivePlus Church app and donate from the app or mail a check to the church at First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St.
Father Michael Gutgsell at St. Joseph Catholic Church said Catholic churches are following the direction of the Omaha Archdiocese, which is following recommendations from the governor’s office on gathering limitations.
He said all public Masses and communal celebrations of the Sacraments or other liturgies are indefinitely suspended.
St. Joseph does not have the capacity to conduct online sermons, but Gutgsell said he is looking into online services for the future.
Parishioners can donate online at St. Joseph’s website or mail a check to the church itself.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is canceling services for the next two weeks and will not have online church services.
Springfield Baptist Church has closed its building and moving forward will conduct its services online on its Facebook page.