Springfield Artworks celebrated its 10 year anniversary Nov. 6.
The art studio at 183 Main St is owned by married couple Margie and Glenn Trembley.
“It feels good knowing that you can have a small business in a small town and you can survive,” Glenn said. “It takes a lot of work and perseverance and sometimes you ask, ‘Is it really worth it?’ but you stick it out and you get to do your craft.”
Glenn specializes in glass fusing and Margie in hats. He started to work with glass after his retirement 10 years ago.
“I knew I had to do something besides rearranging the tools in the garage,“ Glenn said. “I had to have something to occupy my time.
“If I was going to be put out to pasture then I wanted to make sure it was going to be my pasture.”
Glenn said his passion for fused glass has kept him going like “the Energizer bunny.”
Margie also worked with glass, but now focuses on hats. Her most popular type of hats are the ones she makes for the Kentucky Derby.
The couple decided to open the store because both needed space for their artwork.
Glenn said their current building was ideally suited for his glass artwork and his six kilns.
“I needed a lot of space and Margie needed space, too, so buying a building was a natural choice,” Glenn said.
Glenn and Margie attribute the store’s success to the quality of the material and the connections they have made in town.
Glenn said he does not feel like he is going in to work every day, but rather he is going to a fun place.
Margie said she only feels like the store is work during Kentucky Derby season when the demand for her hats skyrockets. The derby is run each year on the first Saturday in May.
Other than that she said she posts her artwork to Facebook and calls her art her play for the day.
“Part of it is reaching out and making friends,” Glenn said. “We don’t live in Springfield but we feel like Springfieldites. We’ve assimilated in the community and we enjoy this town tremendously.”