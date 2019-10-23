Goblins and ghouls, superheroes and princesses and everything in between can be found trick-or-treating in downtown Papillion this weekend.
But instead of candy, they’ll be on the hunt for wine, beer and snacks.
On Friday, the Historical Papillion Downtown Business Association will host its fifth annual Spook & Sip, an event where participants are encouraged to dress in their best Halloween costumes and explore community businesses while enjoying a drink.
Sixteen businesses will participate in this year’s event. Throughout the evening, businesses will serve Spook & Sip participants wine or beer along with snacks.
The event will be from 6:15 to 10 p.m. and start at First St. Plaza where guests will check in, pick up their sampling glasses and grab a card with a list of participating businesses as well as a new DBA directory.
DBA President Kim Ahlers said she is eager for the spooky celebration.
One of her favorite parts, she said, is decorating.
On Friday, downtown Papillion will be furnished with hay bales, pumpkins and lights.
“It’s great to see that many people walking around, the great Halloween decor and the mood.
“Everyone is laughing and having a great time,” Ahlers said.
The Spook & Sip will continue its tradition of the costume contest as each year the DBA selects a “most creative costume” and “best individual costume.”
Depending on what people are wearing, there could be other categories such as “spookiest costume” or “best group costume,” Ahlers said.
Costume contest winners will be awarded gift certificates redeemable at any participating business.
In addition to costumes and prizes, there will also be a variety of live music.
Papio Pub, The Belvedere Hall and Twisted Vine will all feature live bands and Fraternal Order of Eagles will have karaoke.
Attendees can also hitch a ride on the hayrack that will be giving rides to people throughout the evening, making it easier to get from one stop to another.
Ahlers said she expects 500 people to attend the event.
“It’s crazy that this became such a big draw to downtown Papillion,” she said. “It is so fun to be able to put this on for the community. It’s like the event of the year, people get so excited.”
The cost is $30 per person. To purchase tickets, visit papilliondba.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
For more information, call 402-593-7616.