Springfield Platteview Community Schools will launch into the digital age with the aid of a $200,000 grant from the social media giant Facebook.
The district accepted a grant earlier in the year from Google for $100,000 to help further along the STEM and computer science programs.
With two tech giants investing in SPCS, Superintendent Brett Richards said he is excited about the opportunities these grants can bring to students in the district.
Several years ago SPCS went to a 1:1 program within the district, giving every student an iPad, and now with the Facebook grant the district will further invest in STEM curriculum, digital media technologies and a video display system in the Platteview High School gym.
“It’s just an amazing opportunity to enhance our STEM program,” Richards said. “Our long term goal would be to give our kids the best STEM programs and internship opportunities in the state.”
He said internships for students would specifically be in the digital media pathway. The district will be able to add more courses involved with digital media and with those courses add new equipment for students to work with.
Students would have the opportunity to produce higher quality game day content for SPCS sports including video and photos, among several other different kinds of digital media content.
“Our kids are very fluent in technology and with this money, the students will have the chance to further develop their skills,” Richards said.
SPCS has an enrollment of 1,150 students in Sarpy County from preschool through 12th grade.
The grant is part of Facebook’s Community Action Grants program. The program supports projects that address critical community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, or improving local STEM education.
This is the first year Facebook is offering the grant to nonprofits in Sarpy County.