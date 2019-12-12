The community is invited to a spaghetti meal in honor of Emma Gehring, a Walnut Creek second grader who is battling pediatric brain cancer.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Papillion-La Vista South High School’s Unified Students, will take place Saturday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 10799 Highway 370.

The event will help raise money for Gehring, who was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer at just 7 months old.

Gehring is at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after suffering a stroke, the family said in a post on emmastrong.com.

The cost of dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. There will also be a raffle which will feature a variety of themed baskets.

Attendees are also encouraged to make a freewill donation in hopes of reaching a goal of $25,000.

All proceeds will go to the Gehring family.

Those interested in donating can make checks to the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation for the PLCS Family Fund – Gehring Family or visit plvschoolsfoundation.org and click the buttons “GIVE,” “teachers support” and type “Gehring Family” in notes.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.