The community is invited to a spaghetti meal in honor of Emma Gehring, a Walnut Creek second grader who is battling pediatric brain cancer.
The fundraiser, sponsored by Papillion-La Vista South High School’s Unified Students, will take place Saturday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 10799 Highway 370.
The event will help raise money for Gehring, who was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer at just 7 months old.
Gehring is at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after suffering a stroke, the family said in a post on emmastrong.com.
The cost of dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. There will also be a raffle which will feature a variety of themed baskets.
Attendees are also encouraged to make a freewill donation in hopes of reaching a goal of $25,000.
All proceeds will go to the Gehring family.
Those interested in donating can make checks to the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation for the PLCS Family Fund – Gehring Family or visit plvschoolsfoundation.org and click the buttons “GIVE,” “teachers support” and type “Gehring Family” in notes.