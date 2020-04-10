Sarpy County's health director has a message for residents: in spite of the news that positive cases of the coronavirus are climbing, all that working from home, hand washing and avoiding public gatherings is making a difference.
As of Friday evening there were 41 total cases in Sarpy and Cass Counties, but Sarah Schram, the health director at the Sarpy/Cass Health Deparmtent, said the fact 19 had recovered is a welcome sign.
Another welcome sign is the number of people who need to be monitored. As of Friday evening the department was monitoring 82 people, Schram said, down from about 175 three weeks prior.
While the department is notified of positive cases every day, as those people move from recovering to recovered their contacts also no longer need to be monitored.
Each recent positive case also has fewer close contacts who need to be monitored, she said. Early on when there were only a few positive cases, each person could have up to 10 close contacts, whereas now each case only requires a handful of additional people, such as the people in that person's home, Schram said.
Officials have urged people to stay home, work from home if possible, avoid public gatherings and limit trips to the grocery store, and people are embracing those directions, Schram said.
"People are doing such a good job of listening to those public health recommendations," she said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said Nebraska's peak of COVID-19 cases will be late this month, and Schram said her department is "100% embracing" the governor's message to stay home and stay healthy, including urging people to practice good social distancing and hygiene, including recent federal recommendations to wear cloth face masks in public.
Only one person in a household should attend shopping trips, health officials have said.
Schram said there have been eight hospitalizations in her department's jurisdiction, all of whom were Sarpy County residents.