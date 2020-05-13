Social distancing experts remind people to help flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus, but it can also cause mental distress.
Traci Penrod-McCormick, Hickory Hill Elementary school counselor, said school closures can impact students’ social and emotional health.
“This was such a quick change of routine for students," Penrod-McCormick said.
“When you have a sudden change, kids can sometimes feel that off-balance impact and they can’t always articulate the impact they are feeling.”
During this time, she said, children might feel confused, frustrated, irritable and experience heightened sadness, anger or anxiety due to abrupt change in daily routine.
“One of the most important things for kids is predictability and consistency,” Penrod-McCormick said. “Kids are experiencing grief right now because they lost something really important to them.”
Families should work to create a new routine to help cope with the “new normal,” Penrod-McCormick said.
“The safe space of our home has now become a space that holds numerous roles,” she said. “It’s a work space for parents, it’s a school space for students and it’s just supposed to be a safe space.”
Penrod-McCormick suggests families refrain from doing work in at least one shared area of the living space.
“Try hard not to do any school work in the living room so that remains the space your family goes to relax and play,” she said.
It is also common for children to worry about their family’s health as the world battles the coronavirus and parents should openly discuss those concerns with their children.
“It’s OK to talk about COVID-19 in a developmentally appropriate way. You can talk about what’s happening and things we have to do as a community to keep ourselves and our community safe,” Penrod-McCormick said.
Throughout this difficult time, Penrod-McCormick said children and families should regularly reach out to their loved ones since face-to-face visits are not an option.
“On top of dealing with added stress as children and adults, we’re having to create new coping approaches because we don’t have access to our previously used ones,” she said.
And though pajamas and sweatpants have turned into everyday wardrobe, Penrod-McCormick said self care is crucial now. Families should do their best to stay active and eat healthy.
“It’s important we still continue to care for ourselves,” she said.