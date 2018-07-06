Jim Shaw likes to stay in tune with what his customers at Soaring Wings Vineyard want.
And he knows live music is one of those wants.
Soaring Wings recently completed construction of its rebuilt amphitheater, just in time for the Tribute Band Festival that will take place July 21.
The tornado that ripped through Sarpy County in June 2017 did more than $300,000 worth of damage to the vineyard, Shaw said, including destroying the previous amphitheater.
“We had to rebuild it,” Shaw said. “We’re not fully recovered from the storm yet, but I’m glad to see it back.”
The new amphitheater is similar to the previous one although Shaw, the vineyard owner, said there are some changes he’s excited about.
“It’s roughly the same, but it is a little wider,” he said. “I think it’s more aesthetically pleasing. The design fits more with Soaring Wings.
“It doesn’t take away from the background and I think it throws the sound forward better. I know the performers who have played on it, that played on the previous stage, said this one is better.”
Soaring Wings offers live music every Friday night along with its acoustic sounds on Sundays.
Shaw hopes the Tribute Band Festival will help set the stage for some larger music events down the road.
“We’d like to try and bring in more bigger acts,” he said. “It’s a new festival and it has to grow, but we’d like to do several of these a year.”
The lineup for the Tribute Band Festival features Come Together, a Beatles tribute band; Gypsies, Doves and Dreams, a Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac tribute band and Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, an Elton John tribute group.
Tickets are $20 for those 21-and-over and includes a glass of beer or wine in a souvenir wine glass. Ages 12 to 20 are $10 per ticket and children under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the gate or through etix.com.
Shaw said the concert venue holds about 3,000 people, but the vineyard begins to run out of parking at about 2,000 people.
For more information, visit soaringwingswine.com.