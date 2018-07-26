Jim Smith has been an unusual state senator.
For eight years prior to his resignation on July 9, Smith pursued statewide issues and rose to prominence as state leader of a national organization dedicated to promoting free enterprise and smaller government, eventually ascending to the organization’s national board of directors.
Soft-spoken and owner of Norm’s Door, a small but well-known Ralston business, Smith represented Papillion and La Vista for the maximum two terms.
He resigned a few months before the formal expiration of his second term in order to head up Blueprint Nebraska, a pro-business 501(c)(3) nonprofit that Smith said is the brainchild of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Hank Bounds, president of the University of Nebraska.
Reflecting on his years in the Legislature on July 9, Smith said he envisioned his role from the start as advocating for the entire state rather than just his legislative district.
“I hope my constituents feel I represented them well,” he said. “I hope they feel that I was respectful towards them and that I represented the 14th District well.
“But I worked very hard not to stand on the floor of the Legislature and say my constituents want me to vote this way or that way, or I’m making this decision because of my constituents. When I became a state senator, I believed I was a state senator representing the entire state, trying to improve the lot of the entire state.”
His tenure certainly played into that desire for a statewide role. Smith served as chairman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee and the Revenue Committee, both key committees guiding the state’s economic health.
The condition of Nebraska’s transportation infrastructure as he leaves office, Smith said, is among his proudest achievements.
He said he is less satisfied about efforts to reduce the property tax burden on Nebraskans. Progress was made, he said, and backward steps avoided, but comprehensive reform fell victim to the harsh economic conditions that began in 2007 and only recently began to improve.
Smith, 59, is a Floridian who married an Omaha woman and moved to Sarpy County in the early 1990s.
He was inspired to engage in public affairs at the urging of former OPPD President Fred Petersen, who Smith said attached great importance to public service. There followed stints with the Ralston and Papillion planning commissions, the board of directors of various chambers of commerce and the Munroe-Meyer Institute, which works with the developmentally disabled.
Then he took a look at the Legislature and concluded that it contained too few small business owners compared to farmers, lawyers and educators.
“I didn’t see the rank and file small business person looking out for the small business guy — for all business, including large corporations,” Smith said, all of which need nurturing if jobs are to be created.
“We have a business ecosystem,” Smith said. “You have your big fish and medium fish and small fish, and for us all to live together in this pond called Nebraska, we really need to make certain all are healthy.”
To help achieve that goal, Smith signed up with the Virginia-based American Legislative Exchange Council, which writes model legislation aimed at encouraging policies that benefit the private sector and restrain the power of government. Smith became its Nebraska representative and later joined its national board of directors, sticking with the organization despite charges that ALEC promoted legislation largely designed to benefit its members. ALEC, Smith insists, has been unfairly portrayed.
“ALEC simply believes that we need to do things to help the free market in our country,” he said. “Government has certain responsibilities, and we want to make sure it’s strong and able to do those things, but the country does best when business grows and government is under control.”
Overall, Smith said, given the conditions under which the legislature labored over the past eight years, Nebraskans may feel well served.
“I think we served the citizens and the businesses of the state very well,” he said.