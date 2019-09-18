Whether in the business world or on the tennis court, Charles “CG” Smith always had a competitive spirit.
His youngest son, Ron, found out just how competitive dad could be.
“We were playing doubles one day and dad swung and missed and hit me in the face,” Ron said. “I asked him if I should go to the emergency room and he looked at me and said, ‘Nah, we only have a couple games left.”
“So we finished the match and I ended up getting four stitches.”
Smith, 90, died Aug. 31 after a brief battle with colon cancer.
He was a pioneer among land developers around Sarpy County and it all came from humble beginnings.
After working jobs at both a meat packing plant and for the Chicago and Northwestern railroads, Smith built his first house for his wife, Nellie, and their six children in Bellevue in 1960.
One house turned into a second house, this one in Papillion, as Smith started to realize he could make more money building and selling houses than he could at his railroad job.
“He woke up one day as a 30-year-old with six mouths to feed and realized he could make as much building one house and selling it as he did an entire year working for the railroad,” Ron said.
“It all happened very quickly. He built his first house in 1960 and by 1964 he has established CG Smith Company, one of the largest home-building companies in the state.
“It was a risky move for him, but mom fully supported him.”
Smith was a visionary for a Sarpy County that was in its primitive stages of development.
“Dad benefited from the build up of the military and during the Vietnam War, they were offering a lot of programs for first-time buyers,” Ron said. “He had a great vision for the supply and demand.
“In the early years of Sarpy County, Dad was always good at spotting a void in the market and filling it. He was a great marketer. He could get people to see themselves in the home he would build for them. The company’s growth intertwined with the growth in the county.”
CG Smith Construction, later known as CSI, helped shape the landscape of the area over the next two decades, creating developments like Brookhaven, Briarwood, Timbercreek and Pheasant Run.
Smith donated 55 acres to help Midlands Hospital build in Papillon, the first hospital in the county.
He was also instrumental in helping develop Faith Presbyterian Church, Calvary Christian Church, Mead (Neb.) High School and Tregaron Golf Course in Bellevue.
His work ethic and business-sense helped build himself, and his company, into one of the largest home developing companies in the Midwest.
“Dad loved to make a deal,” Ron said. “He loved to have you see his point of view and that’s what made him a good salesman.
“He was persistent and diligent, but to him, it was still about one house at a time.”
Smith eventually passed along the business to his eldest son, John, but continued to have a hand in various projects, often involved with sons Tom and Ron.
“It was a great opportunity for me to work with him,” Ron said. “Probably the best advice he gave me, in the business world, was that if you don’t know the answer to something about the building process, ask the guys who are working in that area. Don’t try and think you know it all.”
Nellie died of cancer in 1986 and Smith later married Susan Stafford.
“Most people are lucky in this world to have one great love and dad was lucky enough to have two,” Ron said.
Smith and Susan spent time in both Nebraska and their second home in Arizona. His love for tennis continued over the years as he was a spectator at tournaments all over the globe, attending grand slam events in England, Australia and France.
“Dad loved tennis and he loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play,” Ron said.
When not on the tennis court or watching from the stands, Smith was also an avid hunter and a fan of Nebraska Cornhuskers football, traveling to many of Nebraska’s bowl games over the years.
He had a keen eye as a businessman, but his son often saw something a little different in those eyes.
“When you would look into Dad’s eyes, you always saw a hint of orneriness that would keep things alive,” he said. “He really embraced life.”
Smith is survived by his wife, Susan; children, John, Jackie, Patty, Tom, Sally, and Ron; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six step-grandchildren.