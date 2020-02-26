The Papillion Area Concert Band is looking for singers to join them on stage at Papillion Days … 150, to be exact.
In celebration of Papillion’s 150th anniversary, Ken Molzer, Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre board member, hopes to have a 150-person chorus at the PAC Band’s next performance, which will be sponsored by the community theater.
Molzer, who is also the PAC Band director, said while 150 is a big goal, he’s optimistic it’ll happen.
“It’d be nice to have 150 singers,” Molzer said. “In this community, to me we should be able to do that.”
The last time Papillion had a chorus was during a pageant for its centennial celebration.
The chorus is open to anyone older than high school age, and from anywhere. No auditions are required, but participants must be able to attend at least four rehearsals, all of which are on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista South High School.
Rehearsal dates are March 29, April 5, April 19, May 3, May 17, June 7 and June 14. The last two are joint rehearsals with the PAC Band. The concert will be June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St.
To join, singers must donate at least $15 to cover the costs of music and choir T-shirts. Payment is accepted on PayPal using plvcommtheatre@gmail.com or by mailing a check payable to: Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre at its P.O. Box 460892, Papillion, 68046.
This year, all of the PAC Band’s concerts focus on sharing the city’s history. The June 21 concert focuses on the city’s middle 50 years, 1920–1970.
The deadline to sign up is March 15. Register online at bit.ly/38hFgf0. For more information, call 402-659-8813.