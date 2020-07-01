When clients walk into her salon, Katie McMahon wants them to feel completely comfortable in their own skin.
In March, esthetician McMahon opened her own salon, Love Your Skin_Care by Katie Mac in Shadow Lake Towne Center, 7640 Towne Center Parkway, Suite 11.
McMahon offers a variety of skin care treatments such as facials and chemical peels, waxing, hand and foot treatments and even lash lift and tints and eyebrow tints.
Her passion for skin care, McMahon said, sparked when she was in high school and her mom taught her the importance of skin care.
“It naturally progressed from there so I’ve always been really interested in it,” McMahon said.
For the past 11 years, McMahon has worked as an esthetician and earned a spot on the expert’s panel for Bioelements, a skincare line she uses at the salon.
As an expert panelist, McMahon gets to test products and give feedback to the company.
“I consider myself well versed in the skincare line I use,” she said.
McMahon said she wants people to be confident in their skin.
“Your skin is so important,” she said. “I always try to not make people feel embarrassed about breakouts or scaring. I just try to educate them on how I can help them and how they can help themselves at home.”
McMahon said she enjoys working with her “awesome” client base.
“I make relationships with my clients. I actually don’t say ‘clients’ very often. They are my friends,” she said.
But her favorite part, she said, is making people feel beautiful.
“I love making people feel good about themselves,” McMahon said. “I think there needs to be a lot more positivity than negativity and if I can do one small thing to make you feel better, then it’s worth it.”
To make an appointment or learn more about salon services, visit katiemcmahon.glossgenius.com.