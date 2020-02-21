An elderly Papillion man will not stand trial on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child after a judge determined the man was incompetent to stand trial.
Eugene V. Schneekloth, who will turn 84 next month, was accused of sexually assaulting a child age 14 or younger eight years ago, according to court documents.
Schneekloth’s wife operated a day care, but the alleged victim was not a client, according to the documents.
Bonnie Moore, chief deputy Sarpy County attorney, said the charge cannot be refiled. She declined to comment on the decision.
State authorities revoked the license of the child care facility after the 2018 arrest. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services initiated the emergency action on Janet Schneekloth’s home day care at 701 Laredo Road.