Perseverance and charm goes a long way when you're trying to sell Girl Scout cookies.
Ava Lyons and Emma King are Scouts from troops based in Papillion and La Vista who sold the most cookies last year. Lyons, from Troop 41906 in Papillion, sold 1,912 boxes while King from Troop 45312 in La Vista sold 1,538 boxes.
King, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Montclair Elementary in Omaha, said she was happy she was able to sell so many boxes, but she had lots of support.
"I'm very proud of the number of boxes I sold, but I couldn't have done it without my mom," she said.
Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties are the most popular varieties, King said, but her favorite are the Lemonades.
Her sales approach is to get people's attention while the troop is selling at cookie booths at grocery stores and then let them decide what type of cookie they want.
"If they ask, I'll give them a recommendation but most of the time I let them choose for themselves," she said.
Perseverance is the key, she said, because selling cookies can be difficult when it's winter.
"It was cold and I had to get over the fact that some didn't people want to buy any," she said.
In her time with the Girl Scouts, King has gone on trips to Colorado, Texas and Mount Rushmore. Money raised from cookie sales go toward funding the trips, and King's troop also donates proceeds to the military, she said.
Lyons sold cookies at grocery store booths, but also went to car dealerships and restaurants. Charm is a powerful selling tool.
"Someone told our Girl Scout troop to smile because parents adore little kids," she said.
The troop tells potential customers who don't want to eat the cookies the troop will donate them to nursing homes or to personnel at Offutt Air Force Base.
Lyons's favorite cookies are S'mores and Shortbreads, which she likes to recommend. She also said Thin Mints are popular.
Lyons, who joined the Girl Scouts in kindergarten, has gone on trips to places like Camp Maha and Worlds of Fun. This year the troop plans to go to Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colo. They also plan to visit a member of the troop who moved away recently
Cookies are available until March 15.