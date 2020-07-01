Since June 22, Schram Road is undergoing construction from 114th to 132 Streets.
The project will pave 1.5 miles of two-lane gravel road and add new culverts in two phases. The first phase will pave Schram from 114th to 124th Streets and the second will pave Schram from 124th to 132nd Streets.
The first phase will be closed to through traffic during construction and will reopen when completed in August. The second section to undergo construction will be closed to through traffic which is expected to be completed in December.
This plan will allow drivers to access the new Papillion La vista Community Schools elementary located at 120th Street and Schram Road this fall.