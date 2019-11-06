At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education discussed potential boundary changes that would affect students throughout the district.
The district is in the process of building a school near 120th Street and Schram Road to help balance enrollment at Prairie Queen and Bell Elementary schools, which are at or over capacity, as well as even out population between Hickory Hill and Rumsey Station elementary schools.
The prospective opening date of the new school is next fall and the proposed attendance area is everything south of Highway 370 and west of 114th Street and Sumpter Crossing. Seventy students from Prairie Queen Elementary would move to the new elementary school.
The board proposed to move 113 students who live in Harrison Hills, Andover Point and Portal Ridge to Portal Elementary. To provide relief to Bell, the board proposed to move 53 students in the Glenwood Hills area to Walnut Creek.
In order to balance enrollment between Hickory Hill and Rumsey Station, the board proposed moving students who live in Eagle Crest from Hickory Hill to Rumsey Station, which is 56 students.
All relocated students will be provided transportation to their new elementary schools and all current fifth graders will be permitted to finish sixth grade at their school. This could possibly extend to siblings and fourth graders as well.
At the meeting, a few Papillion residents who would potentially be affected by the proposed boundaries spoke about their concerns. Residents expressed concerns pertaining to special-needs students switching schools as well as what is convenient for neighborhoods.
Further discussion on the proposed boundaries will determine next steps.
Also at its Oct. 28 meeting, the board discussed Papillion-La Vista High School’s renovation.
The project is construction of approximately 69,360 square feet of new building, 20,800 square feet of heavy renovation, 249,055 square feet of light renovation and associated site work improvements in accordance with drawings and specifications prepared by BCDM Architects.
Additions will include new freshman classrooms, a dedicated area for STEM education, a cafeteria addition and space for administrative offices. A few other areas in the building will be renovated significantly.
The board discussed a calendar change for the 2020-21 school year. The change would include 173 student days for elementary students and 175 for secondary students.
Under the adjusted calendar, the first day of school is Aug. 11 and the last May 21. Spring break is scheduled from March 15-19.
Snow days are also built into the calendar. The first three snow days will not need to be made up while the fourth and beyond will, with May 24-27 to serve as makeup days.
The board also approved a parking lot agreement with Faith Presbyterian Church, which has been used as a drop-off and pick-up site for La Vista Middle School students as well as overflow parking for staff. The agreement formalizes arrangements with the church and provides support for maintenance and improvements.
The board’s next meeting will be Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.