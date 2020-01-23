At its Monday Jan. 14 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education elected its officers for 2020.
Bret Brasfield was elected president, Brian Lodes vice president, SuAnn Witt secretary and Valerie Fisher treasurer.
The board also took action on the following items:
- Approved a $911,111 bid by Prairie Construction Company for the Papillion-La Vista High School tennis court project. The project includes construction of six new tennis courts, a new parking lot, lighting and a storage shed north of the high school.
- Approved a lump sum bid of $2,216,650 bid submitted by Ronco Construction for the Papillion-La Vista South High School parking lot project. The project will replace the existing parking lot west of the school. The north portion of the project will be completed for the 2020-21 school year while the south portion will be completed for the 2012-22 school year.
- Approved the political representation of Tim Gay and his firm Catalyst Public Affairs. The agreement for lobbying services is a one-year contract at a yearly rate of $39,000 plus expenses that will run through December.
The next Board of Education meeting will be Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in the district offices.
— Ashley Quintela