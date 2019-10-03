At its Sept. 23 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved the following items:
- The final property tax request resolution, which will be $1.290632 per $100 of assessed value.
- An elementary staff technology purchase for $391,440 to replace staff devices.
The board also discussed a parking lot agreement between PLCS and Faith Presbyterian Church, 8100 Giles Road, which has been used as a drop-off and pick-up site for La Vista Middle School students as well as overflow parking for staff. The agreement will formalize arrangements with the church and provide support for maintenance and improvements.
The board’s next meeting will be Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
– Ashley Quintela