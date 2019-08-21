At its Aug. 12 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved changes to its board policy regarding instruction.
The board also held discussions on district funding for the Greater Omaha Attendance and Learning Services Center, a purchase agreement for $382,500 with Wildewood Christian Church to relocate tennis courts from Papillion-La Vista High School to the purchased land, employee health insurance updates and the annual review of the board policies on organization and operation.
The board’s next meeting will be Monday.
– Ashley Quintela